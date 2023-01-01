Triangle Kush Auto seeds are believed to have originated from Florida. We all know of this famous state that is surrounded by hundreds of miles of beaches. Triangle Kush seeds are named after Florida’s top-producing capitals, namely Jacksonville, Tampa, and Miami. These cannabis seeds are associated with the kind of life events that happen in these capitals. Well, why are you being left out from such fun?



Germination is how the life of any cannabis seed start. You are recommended to use viable seeds to achieve successful germination. These viable Autoflower seeds are available at Premium Cultivars. The paper towel method is one of the most effective ways to germinate your Triangle Kush Auto cannabis seeds. Here is how to germinate these Autoflower seeds using a paper towel;



Supplies



Triangle Kush Auto cannabis seeds.

Purified or distilled water.

Paper towels.

A plate.

A pair of tweezers.

Steps:



Take the paper towels and dip them in water. Ensure that you drain excess water from the towels.

Place one of the paper towels on the center of the plate and keep the other at hand for later use.

Using the pair of tweezers, carefully place Triangle Kush seeds on the paper towel. Leave about one inch apart from each seed. Add water if required using the spraying bottle to ensure that the seeds are not too damp.

Cover these Autoflower seeds using the other paper towel. Check underneath the plate if there is any still water. If, so drain it.

Place the plate in a warm, dry place away from direct sunlight. The place you can use can be either a cupboard or drawer.

You should check on the seeds every 20-120hours to ensure that the seeds are still moist. If the seeds are dry, carefully add water so that they do not become damp.

After 3-10 days, the seeds will have sprouted. Carefully replant them in soil or hydroponic setup.

