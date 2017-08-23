The Emerald Triangle in Florida inspired the term Triangle Kush Feminized. Triangle Kush seeds are named after the top three cannabis-producing cities in Florida: Jacksonville, Tampa, and Miami. These Feminized cannabis seeds are linked to the kind of life events that take place in these capitals. Moreover, Triangle Kush Feminized is said to be a descendent of the popular OG Kush in Florida.



Any cannabis seed’s life begins with germination. To ensure good germination, you should utilize viable seeds. Premium Cultivars’ website sells these viable Feminized cannabis seeds. One of the most successful methods for germinating Triangle Kush Feminized cannabis seeds is with a paper towel. Here’s how to use a paper towel to grow Triangle Kush Feminized cannabis seeds:



Begin by gathering your tools, including water, Triangle Kush Feminized seeds, paper towels, tweezers, and a plate.

After that, soak your paper towels in the water. Wring them out to remove any extra water.

Take one of the towels and place it on the platter.

Pick the seeds and arrange them on the towel, leaving enough space between them to avoid congestion.

Place the other towel on top to cover your seeds. Pour in additional water, ensuring the towels are damp but not saturated.

Try lifting the towels to see whether there is water on the plate’s surface. If there is any, drain it.

Put the plate in a warm, dark location, such as a drawer or closet.

Allow the seeds to begin germination. These Feminized seeds will take anything from 20 to 120 hours for them to germinate. Don’t let them dry out; keep adding water to keep them wet. Check them regularly.

Move the sprouted seeds to the growth medium or potting soil.

