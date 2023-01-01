The Watermelon Zkittlez strain is a cross between Watermelon and Zkittlez, with an Indica dominance of around 70%. Both of the parent strains are from unknown origins. Zkittlez is a hybrid strain that was created by crossing Grape Ape and Grapefruit. Watermelon Kush’s ancestry remains a mystery. No one knows for sure who made Watermelon Zkittlez.



When grown from seeds, Watermelon Zkitllez produces more significant nuggets that taste better than most other types. Premium Cultivars advises that you should wait up to five days after sowing seeds on paper towels for the best results. Any skilled cannabis grower could make a useful grow space with everyday household items like plates, tweezers, and paper towels. It’s important to remember that it could make the process harder if you don’t handle the germination process correctly. Luckily, if you follow the steps in this guide, you should be able to grow vigorous plants from your Watermelon Zkittlez feminized seeds. Because the germination process is so delicate, the nine steps below are the best way to get the job done.



All you need to start is a pair of tweezers, a regular dinner plate, two rolls of kitchen paper towels, and a small amount of bottled or distilled water.

One side of each paper towel needs to be wet. Keep in mind that you will need a paper towel that is damp but not soaked for this process.

Cover the dish with a folded paper towel.

Spread the seeds you bought evenly across the material. The minimum space you should leave between cannabis seedlings is one centimeter.

If you want to keep your Watermelon Zkittlez cannabis seeds safe, you can wrap the paper towel they are in some old cooking paper. If you need to add more water, be careful as you do so. Remember that a little bit of water is better than a lot of water.

However, don’t worry about how much water you use. Just lift the paper towel, take off the seed cover, and pat the dish dry well. Ensure your plate doesn’t have any liquid pools at any given point.

The best place to keep Watermelon Zkittlez cannabis seeds is in a cool, dark place that is out of the light. It’s best to put them somewhere safe, like a drawer or cabinet.

Keep a close eye on the cloth because letting the cannabis seeds dry out could harm them. Wait between one and five days for the seeds to sprout.

When the Watermelon Zkittlez seeds you planted have sprouted, put the seedlings and roots first in the growing medium of your choice.

Show more