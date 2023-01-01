Yellow Fruit Stripe

by Premium Cultivars
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

The Yellow Fruit Stripe strain is a hybrid cannabis that originated in California. Yellow Fruit Stripe also referred to as Yellow Fruit Stripes, is a hybrid strain made from a genetic mix between Lemonchello 10 and London Pound Cake 97. When seeking a distinctive cannabis strain, consider the Yellow Fruit Stripe strain.

Germination is the act through which seeds mature into fully-grown plants. One of the most common techniques for beginning seeds inside and speeding up germination is to use a paper towel. It is also used to test their viability and germination rate before planting Yellow Fruit Stripe seeds outside. The paper towel method may germinate any seed, even slow or picky ones. To germinate your Yellow Fruit Stripe strain seeds using the paper towel method, follow these simple steps:

Ensure you have everything you need, such as paper towels, a working space (table), a dinner plate, some Yellow Fruit Stripe seeds, a water sprayer, and tweezers.
After soaking the paper towels in water, compress them to remove excess moisture.
Set the Yellow Fruit Stripe seeds on one of the paper towels. To avoid crowding, space your strain seeds at least one inch apart.
Cover the Yellow Fruit Stripe strain seeds with the second towel and add extra water if necessary. It is recommended that you add a small amount of water.
Lift the towels to check for extra moisture on the plate.
\Place the plate in the cabinet or drawer. Also, make sure the environment is both warm and dark.
Allow your Yellow Fruit stripe seeds to germinate; this might take 20-120 hours.
Throughout this period, keep them moist by adding water as required.
After the Yellow Fruit stripe strain seeds germinate, transplant them into your favorite growing medium.

About this strain

Yellow Fruit Stripe, also called Yellow Fruit Stripes, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemonchello 10 and London Pound Cake 97. Yellow Fruit Stripe is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginner and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Yellow Fruit Stripe effects include happy, tingly, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Yellow Fruit Stripe when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, cramps, and headaches. Bred by Lemonnade and Cookies, Yellow Fruit Stripe features flavors like lemon, citrus, and tropical. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Yellow Fruit Stripe typically ranges from $30–$55. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Yellow Fruit Stripe, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Premium Cultivars
Premium Cultivars
Shop products
We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
Notice a problem?Report this item