This magnificent cannabis flower is a real hybrid, with 50 % Indica and 50 % Sativa. The Rainbow Sherbet and Pink Guava DNA were combined to create the Zoap strain. Not much is known about the Zoap strain; however, its parents’ strains tell much about this cannabis.

For germination to occur, you must meet specific parameters. To begin, you must purchase high-quality seeds to guarantee proper germination. Do you wish to grow viable Zoap strain seeds? Then, proceed to the Premium Cultivars page to conveniently buy your seeds.

The paper towel method is the most frequently recommended way of germinating Zoap seeds. Premium Cultivars recommends this method since it is simple and successful, and almost all components are readily available at home. Follow these instructions to germinate Zoap strain seeds successfully:

First, gather your supplies, including two paper towels, a working location (table), a dinner plate, a water sprayer, and tweezers.
Wet the two paper towels with a water sprayer.
Squeeze out any remaining water.
Place one paper towel on each dinner plate on your table.
Scatter several seeds on top, about an inch apart.
Wrap in the second paper towel.
Put the cushioned seeds between two plates or beneath a face-down dish in a plastic bag.
Keep the paper towel-wrapped seeds away from window sills and out of direct sunlight, and maintain a temperature of 72°F.
Zoap strain seeds will sprout from the hand towel sandwich in two to five days and establish little roots, ready to transplant when they reach around five millimeters.

Zoap is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Rainbow Sherbet and Pink Guava; bred by Deo Farms of Oakland, CA. This evenly balanced powerhouse has a quick onset, bringing waves of euphoria and positivity. Reviewers on Leafly say Zoap cannabis makes them feel giggly, relaxed, and hungry. Zoap can have sweet, floral, soap flavor with some earthy undertones. Medical marijuana patients may enjoy Zoap to help with chronic pain or stress, depression, and nausea. Zoap started with packs of OZ Kush seeds from Dying Breed (Eddy OG x Z). Two of Deo's selections of OZ Kush became his Pink Guava. Then Deo crossed his Pink Guava to Sunset Sherbert and started the "RS" line. "RS" is short for Rainbow Sherbert. LA grower Wizard Trees selected the RS#11 and RS#54. Deo took the RS#16 and bred it back with RS to make Zoap.

Premium Cultivars
We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
