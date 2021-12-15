Unicorn Poop is a cross between the strains GMO and Sophisticated Lady. This hybrid strain produces buds that are generally dense with shades of yellow amid its light green flowers along with amber pistils and a light coating of trichomes.



Don’t let the name fool you, the scent of this strain isn’t what it seems. Notes of citrus and fuel mix within earthen tones and provide a smooth toke that’s light on taste.



Unicorn Poop typically has dense, rounded buds that are covered in white trichomes, giving them a frosty appearance. The aroma is sweet and fruity, with hints of berries and skunk. The flavor is also sweet with a burst of citrus to bring it all together. There is also a hint of skunk and a slightly earthy aftertaste. The combination of its unique flavour and potent effects make Unicorn Poop truly a magical strain.



The flowering phase of Unicorn Poop lasts 7 to 9 weeks. The strain can be perfect for new growers as it does not present any major challenges. New growers should still get advice from seasoned growers if they run into any issues with their crop, but for the most part this is a wonderful strain for new growers.

