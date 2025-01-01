Our Daily CBD gummies were formulated originally for our founder to help meet stressful life situations with ease of flow, better focus, and forward-facing with confidence while dealing with stress straight on. Our gummies are flavored with natural juices from fruit and vegetables, contains no artificial flavors or food colorings, additives and deliver botanical goodness you can taste. You’ll taste hints of natural fruit flavors throughout the chew, topped off with endnotes illuminating the natural flavors of our whole-plant hemp. Kissed with sunshine, birthed in our rich fertile soils, produced in our FDA Registered Facilities, in house tested, batch tested, third party tested, we guarantee these are the best tasting gummies you’ve ever had!
PRIME SUNSHINE™ leads the CBD (cannabidiol) industry with uncompromising standards of quality of our plant-based cannabinoids and other wellness products. We focus on sustainable agronomics, coupled with our proprietary, certified, internationally pedigreed seed, yielding a FARM FRESH consistent, quality product.
Prime Sunshine™’s proprietary seed produces terpene rich, medium gold, “bud only” formulas. Sun kissed by day, moon struck by night- our plants are grown outdoors in order to allow mother nature to do her magic. Our seed is internationally pedigreed, proprietary and certified; it's what sets us apart from the crowd. Cultivated by hand with love from our family to yours. Our hemp provides many cannabinoids (CBD, CBC, CBG, and other beneficial phytocompounds) for this “bud only” full spectrum extract of plant-powered nutrition.