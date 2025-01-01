Our Daily CBD gummies were formulated originally for our founder to help meet stressful life situations with ease of flow, better focus, and forward-facing with confidence while dealing with stress straight on. Our gummies are flavored with natural juices from fruit and vegetables, contains no artificial flavors or food colorings, additives and deliver botanical goodness you can taste. You’ll taste hints of natural fruit flavors throughout the chew, topped off with endnotes illuminating the natural flavors of our whole-plant hemp. Kissed with sunshine, birthed in our rich fertile soils, produced in our FDA Registered Facilities, in house tested, batch tested, third party tested, we guarantee these are the best tasting gummies you’ve ever had!



INGREDIENTS:

Organic Glucose Syrup (wheat), Organic Cane Sugar, Pectin, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavors, Natural Colors, Organic Concentrated Apple, Green Tea, Organic Carrot, Organic Pumpkin, Organic black Currant, Industrial Hemp





