2400MG High Strength CBD Oil



Our strongest formula: Prime Sunshine™ Proprietary CBD Hemp Extract Oil offers one of the highest concentrations of CBD in the industry, using only full-spectrum Hemp Extract, delivering a whopping 2400mg of CBD (80mg per ml) from our flowers. We do not use any aerial plant parts in our formulas. This concentration is tailored for anyone who wants to step up their CBD intake routine, plus make their bottles last longer. Our oil is set apart from others simply due to the quality of our farm, our soil, our water supply. Featuring a full-spectrum hemp extract with a variety of phytocannabinoids, this is well-suited for those who are already familiar with CBD and are ready for the next step



INGREDIENTS: FULL SPECTRUM HEMP EXTRACT, ORGANIC MCT OIL





read more