PRIME SUPERIOR CLONE is the World's first honey-based inoculation product. It establishes a beneficial symbiosis with the fungus Beauveria bassiana that can drastically improve plant growth and yields.
Dip cuttings in PRIME SUPERIOR CLONE to a depth of a quarter of an inch. The product is superior to cloning gels because it does not contain the synthetic hormone IBA. Stir before use.
DO
Leave the cut end of the stem in contact with the honey so that the spores can germinate and enter the roots as they form.
DON’T
Wash the honey off because that will stop the symbiosis becoming established.
Now watch as your plants grow with increased vigor and yields!
Prime Superior products are the future of growing. They are safe and can increase yields and also significantly increase the amount of cannabinoids and terpenes. Can add considerable value and quality to your grow. More of what you grow for! Symbiosis in a bottle.