Prime Superior Concentrate is the most versatile version of the best cannabis product on the market.



The proprietary Beauveria bassiana in the Prime Superior Concentrate can improve:



Yields

Amount of cannabinoids (potency)

Amount of terpenes (smell and taste)

Root mass



Customers have reported:



Product kills fungal pathogens such as Powdery Mildew and Botrytis

Product kills insects, aphids, and Spider Mites



No other product is this wide ranging in its positive effects on your grow!



Prime Superior Concentrate can help with almost all the things that are important to you and the things that concern you.



Just 3ml of Prime Superior Concentrate makes one gallon of liquid (make sure to shake the product really well!)



Use it early to promote growth and yields.



Use it weekly for the best and cleanest grow.



This is our method for use: easy and effective;



This method uses Prime Superior Concentrate to treat clones or seeds. This sets up a beneficial symbiosis as early as possible in the life of the plant.



This is followed by maintenance every 7 days by spraying with Prime Superior Concentrate.



General Considerations.



Always shake and then mix the Prime Superior Concentrate well with the water/nutrients (diluted 3 ml per gallon).



Keep below 90 degrees out of direct sunlight.



Do not water immediately after treatment as this could wash the fungal spores off.



Treating Clones or Seeds



Seeds:



Spray the seeds with Prime Superior Concentrate immediately after planting in either soil, rockwool or between filter paper.

Ensure that the seeds are wet.



Clones:



Make the Clones as usual using rockwool cubes or a cloning machine.

Upon transfer of the rooted clones to soil, spray the soil around the roots until wet with Prime Superior Concentrate.

Upon transfer of the rooted clones to hydroponics, spray leaves until wet with Prime Superior Concentrate.



Our Two-Step Process:



Regardless of whether you have used Prime Superior Clone, Seed, Drench, or Concentrate early in the plant’s life, our two-step process with weekly spraying for maintenance will ensure a clean and vigorous grow.



Every 7 days, spray the roots and leaves with Prime Superior Concentrate (3 ml per gallon).



Spray or mist towards the end of the light period to minimize any effects of high temperature or UV light.



If you see any insects or diseases, immediately spray with diluted Prime Superior Concentrate and make sure that both the upper and lower surfaces of the leaves are wet.



This spraying/maintenance regimen is also ideal for pre-existing or Mother Plants.



Prime Superior has the most wide-ranging beneficial effects of any product on the market – This is the future of cannabis growing.

