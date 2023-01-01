Seed coating that helps promote growth in plants grown from seed. It is a powder that coats seeds with fungal spores and enables the establishment of the beneficial symbiosis from the moment of germination.
Can greatly increase yields and the levels of both cannabinoids and terpenes adding both quality and value to your grow!
HOW TO USE
Apply to seeds by rolling or dipping them in the powder.
DO
Leave the seeds in contact with the powder so that the spores can germinate and enter the roots as they form.
DON’T
Wash the powder off because that will stop the symbiosis becoming established
Welcome to the future of growing! Symbiosis in a bottle.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Prime Superior products are the future of growing. They are safe and can increase yields and also significantly increase the amount of cannabinoids and terpenes. Can add considerable value and quality to your grow. More of what you grow for! Symbiosis in a bottle.