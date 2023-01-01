Seed coating that helps promote growth in plants grown from seed. It is a powder that coats seeds with fungal spores and enables the establishment of the beneficial symbiosis from the moment of germination.



Can greatly increase yields and the levels of both cannabinoids and terpenes adding both quality and value to your grow!



HOW TO USE



Apply to seeds by rolling or dipping them in the powder.



DO



Leave the seeds in contact with the powder so that the spores can germinate and enter the roots as they form.



DON’T



Wash the powder off because that will stop the symbiosis becoming established



Welcome to the future of growing! Symbiosis in a bottle.

