Comfort, covertness, and cloudy delight all in one. Introducing the latest model from our flagship vaporizer lineup: the Pulsar APX Oil.



This model's vape bar body style has been redesigned for a modern minimalist vibe. Pocket-sized, yet full of potential, you can enjoy potent puffs on the go while staying under the radar. Each colorway's shell is made from durable plastic; the heat-reactive Thermochromic Series has a special coating on the outside for a mesmerizing finish when in hand. Experience the comfort of the silicone mouthpiece, which is heat resistant and optimized for traveling. The auto-draw functionality keeps this vape at-the-ready for your enjoyment which is quite convenient for a quick toke anytime. Activating the unit and cycling through voltage settings can be done simply by a quick sequence of taps on the tactile button located on the bottom of the device.



The Pulsar APX Oil has a powerful 1000mAh battery to last through any weekend excursion! It is programmed with 5 voltage settings, 2 of which allow for lower temp draws to preserve those precious terpenes and provide a more flavorful experience. Amp up your clouds with the higher settings for a potent send-off into blissful satisfaction! The 15 second pre-heat function allows you to prime cartridges before inhaling, which is essential for preventing clogs to keep the hits coming smoothly.



View this device's battery life and selected voltage setting on the side digital display, and the additional puff counter makes regular dosing easy to keep track of. An LED light ring around the base will light up according to the color-coded voltage settings for instant visual heating confirmation. Once this unit is charged up, just screw in your 510 threaded cartridge of choice, attach the magnetic base, and you're ready to get lifted! Haptic feedback will confirm the base is attached correctly and upon selection of a pre-heating cycle or a voltage change. This unit has a built-in safety feature that shuts off the heat (but not the power) after 10 seconds of use to avoid overheating; it will only power off with the automatic short circuit protection.

