Much like a fine barrel-aged single malt whiskey, quality concentrates deserve their own decanter of sorts. Now the wax or oil of your preference can truly be sipped and savored to its fullest potential, with the Pulsar Sipper Dual Use Concentrate or 510 Cartridge Vaporizer Bubbler - the best vape bubbler we’ve ever met.



The Sipper combines the retro style of a lava lamp with the high tech luxury of a hands-free auto-fill bubbler. The future is now with the easy to use one-button touchpad interface and its surrounding LED light, which serves as battery life indicator and a voltage setting indicator, changing color depending on which of the four preset voltages is selected. The 1500mAh battery will last longer thanks to the 10 minute inactivity auto-shut off, and is easily recharged with the included USB-C cable.



Water-cooled vapor without the fuss

Indulge yourself and enjoy effortless water filtration vaping with the Sipper’s hands-free auto-fill mode. Just tap the touchpad button twice and watch the magic happen as the pump fills the bubble chamber with sweet clouds of vapor.



But wait! There’s more! Unlike a standard vape-water pipe set-up, this vapor-filled bubbler cup fully detaches from the base with the vapor inside. Sip back and relax like royalty, enjoying the flavor and aroma of your concentrates while the Sipper base is safely where you left it. Prefer a more social sesh? Puff puff pass the bubbler cup with your puff puff pals, then reattach and fill again if you want more!



Best of both worlds with wax and oil cartridge options

Get cool, filtered hits at the touch of a button, without having to choose between wax and oil cartridges. The Sipper can handle either. Load up the triple quartz coil wax atomizer using the included stainless steel dab tool, or thread on your favorite 0.5 or 1mL 510 cartridge. Perfect for trying new strains and flavors without switching devices.

