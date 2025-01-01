Pure American Hemp Oil’s Broad Spectrum Tinctures:



In every bottle of Pure American Hemp Oil’s Broad Spectrum tinctures (300mg, 600mg, 1,200mg & 2,500mg) you will find the highest quality of CBD Oil derived from Hemp grown in the USA. You will also find comfort in knowing we only use Organic MCT Coconut Oil, Organic Stevia and Organic Mint Flavoring.



Our commitment is to deliver a superior product in its most natural form.



Pure American Hemp Oil’s broad spectrum, THC-Free 1,200mg Tincture provides 20mg per dropperful or an optimal 40mg per day if used twice daily. Our 1,200 oil feeds your body’s Endocannabinoid System and brings balance to mind, body and soul. Our Broad Spectrum formulation contains naturally occurring phytocannabinoids without the THC. We formulate with the highest quality organically farmed CBD and Organic Fractionated MCT Coconut, Organic Mint and Organic Stevia.



Most Pure American Hemp Oil customers just can’t take THC, no matter how small the amount. All Pure American Hemp Oil tinctures, caps and gummies contain Zero detectable levels of THC. Zero risk with all the known benefits of our organically grown cannabinoids.



Pure American Hemp Oil uses hemp derived CBD grown, extracted, formulated in and shipped from the USA.



Pure American Hemp Oil is a Veteran Owned brand of premium hemp derived CBD products. We proudly source estate grown hemp from Wilson Farms in Tennessee, USA. Our Farm Partners only use phytocannabinoid rich seed strains and organic farming methods. The non-GMO crop is gently extracted to remove all traceable amounts of THC and from this base formulate our Premium Hemp Products.



Recommended Use:



Shake well before each use. Use once or twice daily as needed. Place under the tongue, hold for 60 seconds, and then swallow. Keep at room temperature to preserve freshness. Store away from humidity, heat and light. Do not refrigerate. Expiration date is two years from manufacture date located on certificate of analysis with matching test identification number.



This is an herbal supplement



KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. CONSULT YOUR HEALTHCARE PROVIDER BEFORE TAKING IF YOU ARE PREGNANT OR NURSING, OR HAVE ANY OTHER MEDICAL CONCERNS. IF ANY ADVERSE REACTIONS OCCUR, DISCONTINUE USE OF HERBAL SUPPLEMENT AND CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.



