About this product
Pure Chews Fire Burst Cinnamon are a soft and chewy gummy packaged in a convenient blister pack to maintain freshness. Each pack contains five gummies at 2mg of THC each, 10mg per pack. The cinnamon flavour is both light and refreshing, providing a consistent experience each time.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pure Extracts
Pure Extracts is a cannabis extraction company founded and located in the mountainous region of Pemberton, British Columbia. We strive to create products that provide a balanced experience through high-purity and high-quality oils. Our product range includes our Pure Pulls full spectrum vape cartridges and our Pure Chews THC and CBD gummies.