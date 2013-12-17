About this product

Pure Sunfarms 510 vape cartridges are filled with full spectrum, single-strain, whole bud extracts - and nothing else. Afghan Kush is an indica-dominant heirloom which offers flavours of white musk, sandalwood, red peppercorns, and wild mountain strawberries, extracted from the original BC-grown flower, with no additives. Fitted with a custom ceramic mouthpiece, and featuring a glass tank and ceramic coil, every component of the cartridge is thoroughly tested for quality and safety.