Pure Sunfarms
Afghan Kush Full Spectrum 510 Vape Cartridge 0.5g
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Pure Sunfarms 510 vape cartridges are filled with full spectrum, single-strain, whole bud extracts - and nothing else. Afghan Kush is an indica-dominant heirloom which offers flavours of white musk, sandalwood, red peppercorns, and wild mountain strawberries, extracted from the original BC-grown flower, with no additives. Fitted with a custom ceramic mouthpiece, and featuring a glass tank and ceramic coil, every component of the cartridge is thoroughly tested for quality and safety.
Afghan Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
41% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
43% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
29% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
