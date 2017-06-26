About this product

A high-THC heirloom that originated in the Hindu Kush mountain region of Central and Southern Asia, Afghan Kush is a building block for many of the Kush varieties available today. The dried flowers are dense, sticky, and chunky – their moss-coloured leaves flecked with shades of purple under a cover of frosty trichomes. It offers aromas and flavours of white musk (myrcene), sandalwood and red peppercorns (caryophyllene), and wild mountain strawberries (linalool).