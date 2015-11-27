Pure Sunfarms
Pure Sunfarms 510 vape cartridges are filled with full spectrum, single-strain, whole bud extracts - and nothing else. Critical Kali Mist showcases flavours of dill, parsley, raspberry, orange sorbet, and oregano, extracted from the original BC-grown flower, with no additives. Fitted with a custom ceramic mouthpiece, and featuring a glass tank and ceramic coil, every component of the cartridge is thoroughly tested for quality and safety.
Critical Kali Mist effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Uplifted
81% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
81% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
54% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
18% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people say it helps with dizzy
Paranoid
9% of people say it helps with paranoid
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
ADD/ADHD
18% of people say it helps with add/adhd
