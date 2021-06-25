Pure Sunfarms
About this product
Born in California, but raised in BC, Pure Sunfarms’ Headband phenotype is a hybrid of OG Kush and Sour Diesel that became popular in Ontario before finding a home in BC’s temperate climate. The dense, elegantly contoured flowers exhibit a range of green colours under a coat of sticky trichomes. It offers savoury flavours of allspice and nutmeg (caryophyllene), lavender (linalool), and lemon and coriander seeds (humulene). The combination of these terpenes results in its signature ‘gassy’ smell.
Headband effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
1,814 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
34% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
32% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!