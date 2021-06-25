About this product

Born in California, but raised in BC, Pure Sunfarms’ Headband phenotype is a hybrid of OG Kush and Sour Diesel that became popular in Ontario before finding a home in BC’s temperate climate. The dense, elegantly contoured flowers exhibit a range of green colours under a coat of sticky trichomes. It offers savoury flavours of allspice and nutmeg (caryophyllene), lavender (linalool), and lemon and coriander seeds (humulene). The combination of these terpenes results in its signature ‘gassy’ smell.