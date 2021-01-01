Loading…
Pure Sunfarms

Island Honey

Created on Vancouver Island by way of the Kootenays, Island Honey from Pure Sunfarms is a cross between a phenotype of Jack Herer from BC’s interior, and Early Pearl, a sativa-dominant strain known to thrive in cool climate conditions. Under a carpet of milky trichomes, the leaves range in colour from bright fern to deep emerald green, tangled with delicate amber pistils. It offers notes of sweet spices (caryophyllene), honey (myrcene), and lemon curd (humulene).
