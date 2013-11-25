Pure Sunfarms
About this product
A classic BC strain, the Pure Sunfarms White Rhino is an indica-dominant child of White Widow. The leaves of this compact bud showcase a variety of colours, ranging from sea green to lime peel, with splashes of amethyst, all nearly hidden beneath a cover of snowy trichomes. It was specifically selected for its sweet and fruity aromas of blueberries and mangos (myrcene), green grapes (alpha-pinene), and Thai basil and cloves (caryophyllene).
White Rhino effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
806 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
37% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!