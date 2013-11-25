About this product

A classic BC strain, the Pure Sunfarms White Rhino is an indica-dominant child of White Widow. The leaves of this compact bud showcase a variety of colours, ranging from sea green to lime peel, with splashes of amethyst, all nearly hidden beneath a cover of snowy trichomes. It was specifically selected for its sweet and fruity aromas of blueberries and mangos (myrcene), green grapes (alpha-pinene), and Thai basil and cloves (caryophyllene).