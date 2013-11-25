Pure Sunfarms
About this product
White Rhino single strain pre-rolls are made with all-natural BC-grown whole flower. No trim. No shake. A child of White Widow, the Pure Sunfarms phenotype was selected for its sweet and fruity flavours of blueberries and mangos (myrcene), green grapes (alpha-pinene), and Thai basil (caryophyllene). Featuring natural paper, each joint is finished with a twisted end, preventing spillage, and acting as a convenient wick. Three x 0.5g pre-rolls in a reusable, recyclable tube.
White Rhino effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
806 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
37% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
