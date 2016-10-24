About this product
⭐ Full-spectrum CBD Oil
Each capsule contains 15mg of CBD. Reakiro’s CBD is extracted from high-quality European hemp.
Piperine extract boosts absorption and bioavailability.
CBD capsules are very stable.
Take CBD capsules regularly; at the same time every day.
Why choose Reakiro’s capsules?
Reakiro’s CBD products are made from only the finest European grown hemp. The extract used is what is known as full-spectrum, this means that all the terpenes, essential oils, and other cannabinoids which are present in the hemp plant are also present in our products. When working together these elements enhance the natural greatness, this is known as the “entourage effect".
The range of CBD CAPSULES: 30 units/450 mg CBD and 60 units/900 mg CBD.
Dosage: if you take 1 capsule (15 mg per day), a 30 capsule bottle will last for one month.
Supplement Facts*:
Hemp Extract derived CBD 400 mg
Black pepper extract 50 mg
Serving size: 1 capsule (15 mg CBD)
Servings per bottle: 30
* Daily value not established
* The product for oral use only
Ingredients:
Hemp extract with 7,5% CBD
Piperine (black pepper extract)
Vegetable glycerin
Hypromellose
Storage: Do not refrigerate, store away from excessive heat, light and humidity.
Caution: Do not exceed the recommended dosage, this product is not intended for pregnant or lactating mothers. Individuals taking any medication or having medical concerns should consult with a health practitioner prior to use. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use and consult your doctor, seek medical advice if you feel unwell.
Keep out of the reach of children and pets.
About this brand
Reakiro CBD
Reakiro is a European leading manufacturer and supplier of Full Spectrum cannabinoid oils and hemp-based products for millions of people around the world. Each day we enlighten and educate the benefits of CBD and strive to lead the industry by providing the highest quality CBD products available, guaranteed. We offer premium CBD products, Free EU Delivery and 30-Day Money Back Guarantee.
