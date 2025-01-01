Receptra Relief + Turmeric CBD tincture has been formulated with a blend of natural and organic ingredients that promote recovery and relief from both intense physical demands, discomfort, and life’s everyday battles.



This CBD tincture contains our highest concentration of CBD along with MCT oil, omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids, turmeric, and avocado oil to support more focused energy, positive metabolic impact, and faster recovery, empowering healthy lifestyles, serious workout warriors, and those with advanced health concerns or discomfort.

read more