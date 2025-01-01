Resonance Farm CBD Rich oil is:



* Guaranteed potent @ 2000mg CBD per 1/2oz. bottle

* Non-psychoactive

* From CBD rich hemp grown in the Willamette Valley, Oregon

* Proprietary CO2 extraction method

* Full Spectrum formula

* Tested by Pixis Labs

* Two certified organic ingredients

* Edible & topical, Sensual

* Made in Oregon

* Meets the highest quality testing standards for Hemp products in the USA



Resonance Farm CBD Rich oil is grown and processed by us in the Willamette Valley, Oregon.

Our product has been tested to meet strict Oregon state requirements for purity and potency.

Our CO2 extract is formulated with fractionated coconut oil, MCT(medium-chain triglycerides).

The final oil has a mellow, cannabis taste that is very approachable.

All inquiries welcome. Feel free to contact us through our webpage www.resonancefarm.com.

