The Rokin Lightning is a sleek, slim, and stylish disposable vaporizer pen for concentrates. It is perfect for any event or trip when you need to vape, but don’t want to be bothered bringing your vape back with you.

The Lightning features an easy to load ceramic chamber with a single ceramic rod wrapped in a quality titanium wire, no cotton or silica fibers here! The generous sized battery comes fully charged to last 600+ puffs before its time to get rid of it. Don’t worry it also comes with a miniature dab tool to help you load it up.