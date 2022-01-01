The Viper offers a 510 4 temperature variable voltage battery that is discreet and portable with the ability to fully conceal the entire 1/2 gram cartridge inside the battery. The new eject feature allows the cartridge to pop up instantly whenever you’re to go and slides right back in easily by pressing it down until it clicks in. The 510 threaded connection will work with most cartridges on the market and ensure a solid connection every time.



The Viper comes with 4 temperature settings and a preheat mode that will satisfy all ranges of users and different types of oil. With its huge 650 mAh battery you won’t need to recharge it constantly and ensure solid performance for an extended period of time.



» 650 mAh rechargeable lithium ion battery

» Power Level Indicator

» 4 Voltage settings (2.8v, 3.2v, 3.7v, and 4.2v)

» Micro USB charging connection

» 17 second preheat function (1.8v)

» Micro USB included

» No cartridge included

» Ejectable cartridge

» Recommended for 1/2 gram cartridges (cartridge opening 11.7mm)

» Works with Rokin EASY FILL cartridge and ceramic cartridge

» 510 threaded connection

» 3” tall, 1.5” wide, and 0.75” thick

» 1-year battery warranty

» Certified to the latest FCC, CE, and RoHS standards

» For aromatherapy purposes only