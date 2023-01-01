This one should delight all the sweet-toothed cannabis lovers and newcomers out there! Chem de la chem is a strain that has deep notes of cream and earth along with a famous array of effects that will surely enliven your world. When you consume some of this flower, be prepared for a natural, hunger-inducing boost.



Chem de la chem is a cross between the famous Chemdog & I-95. Its buds are a mix of vibrant greens and oranges, and its prowess is known far and wide to provide potential pain relief for various bodily issues. Notable terpenes found within this strain include: Caryophyllene, Limonene, & Pinene.

Show more