Our 10 gal Bubble Hash Bags Set consists of five labeled and color-coded drawstring nylon filter bags of 5 mesh sizes, 25, 73, 120, 160, and 220 microns, two square pressing mesh screens, and a carrying drawstring bag. These bag sets are available in two material options:



- CANVAS MESH - the bags are made with nylon canvas on the sides and mesh on the bottom only;

- ALL MESH - the sides and the bottom are made with mesh only.



These filters are ideal for cold water extracting and sorting trichomes by grade, while effectively removing dust, contaminants, and other plant debris.



Specifications



Bag Volume: 10 gallon

Bag Mesh Sizes: 25, 73, 120, 160, 220 microns

Bags Diameter: 16 inches

Screen Dimensions / Mesh Size: 8" x 8" and 10" x 10" / 25 microns

Material Options: Canvas & Mesh / All Mesh

Bucket is NOT included

