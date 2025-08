Rosineer® Premium Rosin Filter Bags are high-quality, durable extraction pouches crafted from dye-free, solvent-free nylon thread mesh that is resistant to boiling. Their double nylon seam-stitching guarantees that these bags won't break or burst during pressing. Designed for convenience, the bags are turned inside out for easy filling and handling. Each pack of a specific mesh size comes with 40 bags, available in 36, 90, or 120 micron mesh screens. Please see the company's site for more details, pricing and purchasing.



Specifications



Mesh Sizes: 36, 90, and 120 microns

Dimensions: 2" x 4.5" / 51 mm x 114 mm

Material: 100% Nylon

Bags Per Pack: 40

