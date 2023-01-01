About this product
Rosineer PRESSO rosin extraction press makes it easier than ever to press rosin at the comfort of your home. Just set up your temperature and time on the digital control panel, load your herbs, and press away! This stylish appliance in a variety of colors features 2" x 3" solid aluminum insulated plates with two quickly heating elements, convenient lever mechanism, and removable dust cover. The press machine comes with a user's guide, AC power cord, and a free starter kit that contains a non-stick silicone mat, 3 ml lidded jar, two collection tools, a pack of parchment paper sheets, and four magnets.
Rosineer PRESSO is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers.
Specifications:
Temperature range: Up to 302 °F / 150 °C
Maximum pressure: 1500+ lbs
Heating plate size: 2" x 3" / 50 x 76 mm
Power: 110 W
Current: 1 A / 0.5 A
Voltage: 110V / 220V
Product Weight: 13 lbs / 5.8 kg
Dimensions: 11.8 x 5.3 x 10.8 inch / 30 x 13.5 x 27.5 cm
Package Weight: 15 lbs / 6.7 kg
Package Dimensions: 14 x 7.5 x 12.6 inch / 35.7 x 19 x 32 cm
Limited Warranty: 2-Year
About this brand
ROSINEER
Founded in the fall of 2014, Rosineer Technologies is an engineering company offering an extensive range of equipment, accessories and innovative process solutions based on advanced technology and a real knowledge of the plant extract industry. We at Rosineer understand the need of our customers, who are under increasing economic competitive and regulatory pressure, and we partner with them to design and deliver the most reliable, efficient, innovative, and cost-effective solutions for the process and overall project implementation.