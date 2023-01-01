Rosineer PRESSO rosin extraction press makes it easier than ever to press rosin at the comfort of your home. Just set up your temperature and time on the digital control panel, load your herbs, and press away! This stylish appliance in a variety of colors features 2" x 3" solid aluminum insulated plates with two quickly heating elements, convenient lever mechanism, and removable dust cover. The press machine comes with a user's guide, AC power cord, and a free starter kit that contains a non-stick silicone mat, 3 ml lidded jar, two collection tools, a pack of parchment paper sheets, and four magnets.



Rosineer PRESSO is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers.



Specifications:



Temperature range: Up to 302 °F / 150 °C

Maximum pressure: 1500+ lbs

Heating plate size: 2" x 3" / 50 x 76 mm

Power: 110 W

Current: 1 A / 0.5 A

Voltage: 110V / 220V

Product Weight: 13 lbs / 5.8 kg

Dimensions: 11.8 x 5.3 x 10.8 inch / 30 x 13.5 x 27.5 cm

Package Weight: 15 lbs / 6.7 kg

Package Dimensions: 14 x 7.5 x 12.6 inch / 35.7 x 19 x 32 cm

Limited Warranty: 2-Year

