Rosineer® Ultra Fine Nylon Strainer is an essential tool to have in any kitchen. It allows you to finely sift / strain liquid ingredients such as pollen, trichomes, soy milk, juice, enzymes, honey, wine, etc. The high quality durable, dye-free and solvent-free, resistant to boil nylon doesn't corrode like metal and is easy to clean. The strainer comes with a press / pestle tool that speeds up straining process. The product is available in three micron sizes: 25 (#500 mesh), 75 (#200 mesh), and 150 (#100 mesh). Feel free to use the 150 micron option for straining juice and other food items; the 75 micron for flower material, and the 25 micron set for sifting fine material. Please see the company's site for more details, pricing, and purchasing.



Specifications



Mesh Size Options: 25 microns (500 mesh), 75 microns (200 mesh), 150 microns (100 mesh)

Material: 100% food grade Nylon / food grade PP

Strainer Internal Diameter: 4.33 in / 11 cm

Outer Diameter: 5.7 in / 14.5 cm

Handle Length: 3.74 in / 9.5 cm

Total Length: 9.25 in / 23.5 cm

