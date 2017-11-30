About this product

Marrying strains from California and Afghanistan, Yukon Rove Alien Dawg is a potent Ontario-grown indica that appeals to experienced tokers. With sparkling trichomes and auburn pistils, its bright and dense buds crumble easily, producing a woody soil-rich aroma reminiscent of Canada’s sprawling forests. Prominent terpenes like limonene, caryophyllene and humulene add to its light but tart flavour, evoking citrus and herbs. High in THC and headier than most indicas, Alien Dawg is still nighttime bud at heart.