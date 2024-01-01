Alien OG boasts truly otherworldly aesthetics. Each of her tapered buds developed protruding sugar leaves with stunning dark purple hues that emerge from a dense layer of resin and trichomes. After adoring their beauty, smoking these flowers will send you cruising through the cosmos. A THC content of 25% and fruity and earth terpenes converge to produce a soothing and relaxing high perfect for stargazing. As the direct descendent of Alien Kush and Tahoe OG Kush, this productive strain offers yields of 450–500g/m² indoors and 450–500g/plant outdoors after a swift blooming phase of 8–10 weeks.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.