Alien OG boasts truly otherworldly aesthetics. Each of her tapered buds developed protruding sugar leaves with stunning dark purple hues that emerge from a dense layer of resin and trichomes. After adoring their beauty, smoking these flowers will send you cruising through the cosmos. A THC content of 25% and fruity and earth terpenes converge to produce a soothing and relaxing high perfect for stargazing. As the direct descendent of Alien Kush and Tahoe OG Kush, this productive strain offers yields of 450–500g/m² indoors and 450–500g/plant outdoors after a swift blooming phase of 8–10 weeks.

