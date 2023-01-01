Amnesia Haze Regular is a hard-hitting sativa strain that started off as a Dutch coffeeshop favourite, before going on to win over smokers all across the globe. These regular seeds produce towering, THC-rich females with dense, elongated flowers that reek of citrus, earth, and black pepper—and exhibit an intense, almost psychedelic high. Meanwhile, male Amnesia Haze plants produce plenty of pollen ideal for breeding experiments!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.