This vigorous variety stands proudly on the pantheon of F1 hybrid cannabis genetics. Her compact shape and high branch density make her a perfect choice when trying to keep a low profile both indoors and outdoors. This speedy variety serves up a stash of trichome-laden buds in around 80 days after germination. You’ll enjoy large yields, aromas of hashy incense, and a soothing body high that will get you in the mood to kick back and relax.

Show more