Take the divine taste of Gelato one step further with Blue Gelato. Adding Blueberry to the mix not only ensures mouth-watering flavours, but highly respectable yields and potency too. Indoor growers will marvel at potential returns of 550–600g/m², while outdoor yields of 450–500g/plant are just as impressive. These outstanding results are capped off with a physically relaxing high powered by up to 23% THC.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.