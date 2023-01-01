Take the divine taste of Gelato one step further with Blue Gelato. Adding Blueberry to the mix not only ensures mouth-watering flavours, but highly respectable yields and potency too. Indoor growers will marvel at potential returns of 550–600g/m², while outdoor yields of 450–500g/plant are just as impressive. These outstanding results are capped off with a physically relaxing high powered by up to 23% THC.

