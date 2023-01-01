Bubble Kush descends from two of the most legendary cannabis strains out there: Bubble Gum and OG Kush. This indica-dominant variety inherited the very best traits from both parents, including high levels of THCA, delicious sweet terpenes, and a stoning high that will have you raiding the fridge in no time. Cultivate these dense buds indoors for a return of 550–600g/m² after a bloom period of 8–10 weeks, and outdoors for a yield of 600–650g/plant ready to harvest in late September.
No product reviews
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.