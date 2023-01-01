Bubble Kush descends from two of the most legendary cannabis strains out there: Bubble Gum and OG Kush. This indica-dominant variety inherited the very best traits from both parents, including high levels of THCA, delicious sweet terpenes, and a stoning high that will have you raiding the fridge in no time. Cultivate these dense buds indoors for a return of 550–600g/m² after a bloom period of 8–10 weeks, and outdoors for a yield of 600–650g/plant ready to harvest in late September.

