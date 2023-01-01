Not many weed lovers can say no to tastes of candy combined with uplifting and euphoric effects. Royal Queen Seeds' breeders created Bubblegum XL by crossing Power Plant with Santa Maria. This pairing gave rise to a cultivar that smells like the inside of a sweet shop. Fire up these buds to enjoy a calming yet uplifting high suitable for any time of day. Indoors, you’ll harvest up to 500g/m² after a flowering period of 8–9 weeks. If you prefer growing outdoors, prepare to harvest and process 400–450g/plant during October.

