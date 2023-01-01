Chocolate Haze was bred from a unique Chocolope (Chocolate Thai x Cannalope Haze) phenotype. She's fast and easy to cultivate, rewarding growers with elongated, airy, and frosty flowers bearing a delicious sweet fruit aroma and iconic chocolate undertones. Chocolate Haze is uplifting, and best enjoyed in the afternoon or evening when you want to calm a racing mind and soothe tense muscles while remaining relatively lucid.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.