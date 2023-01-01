Northern Light hardly needs an introduction. This classic indica-heavy hybrid has been delighting smokers and growers for years. Royal Queen Seeds' Northern Light is true to the rich Afghan heritage that many believe to be the basis of this epic hybrid. She packs a big, relaxing stone that's best enjoyed in the evening, as well as a classic pine aroma and a lingering spicy, earthy aftertaste. Best of all, her yields will put a smile on your face both indoors and out.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.