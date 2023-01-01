Sugary sweet terpenes. High levels of THC. Stunning purple aesthetics. This well-rounded strain wins many growers over with her long list of impressive traits. Cookies Gelato Automatic descends from parent strains Cookies Gelato and Big Skunk Auto and features an indica-dominant genetic profile. Enjoy a balanced and creative high complemented by striking tastes of candy and honey. This variety tops out at 140cm and provides up to 500g/m² indoors and 140g/plant outdoors.
No product reviews
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.