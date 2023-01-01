Let Cosmos F1 launch your mind skyward with a combination of high THC levels and unique terpenes seldom found elsewhere. Every time you hit a joint packed with these buds, you’ll experience rare flavours of peanut butter and hash across your tongue. As one of the largest autoflowering F1 cultivars available, this lady produces big yields that will fill your stash jars to the brim. Her impressive resistance to common pathogens, including Botrytis, makes this strain an excellent candidate for growing outdoors—especially in humid climates.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.