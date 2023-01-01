Critical is one of Royal Queen Seeds' most satisfying strains to grow, producing massive yields of up to 600g/m² indoors. The progeny of Afghan and Skunk, Critical stays nice and compact and flowers extremely quickly (ideal for stealth growers or anyone who wants to maximise yield in the shortest time possible). Once you set the buds alight, this strain packs a helluva punch that'll leave you in a deep, relaxing state of bliss for hours to come.

