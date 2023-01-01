Dance World will have you giggling with glee. As the progeny of Dancehall 20 and Juanita la Lagrimosa, this sativa-dominant hybrid features equal parts THC and CBD. This fusion of cannabinoids provides a clear-headed and productive high. Her moderate THC content will elevate your mind, while ample levels of CBD will keep you just grounded enough. Earthy, fruity, and piney terpenes make the experience even more pleasurable. Indoor plants peak at 100cm and offer a return of 475–525g/m². Those raised outdoors top out at 120cm and bloom up to 450g/plant.

