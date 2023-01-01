While some cannabis lovers prefer sweet and sugary terpene profiles, others prefer the citrusy and gassy terps that Diesel genetics have to offer. Among all the strains deriving from this renowned lineage, Diesel Automatic provides a yield in the shortest amount of time; you’ll be processing buds in as little as 13 weeks post-germination. Apply some training early, and you can keep this stealthy lady at a height of only 40cm. Prepare to trim, dry, and cure 325–375g/m² from indoor plants and 60–110g/plant from outdoor specimens.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.