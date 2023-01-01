Easy Bud keeps things simple. This indica-dominant hybrid makes growing cannabis as easy as possible. With an indoor height of 50–60cm, you can grow her just about anywhere, from a spare cupboard to a corner of your bedroom. Despite her compact size, she still manages to churn out up to 325g/m² when situated under a powerful light. If you’ve got a busy day ahead, her THC content of 12% offers slight elevation without compromising productivity. Enjoy flavours of citrus with every toke.

