Easy Bud keeps things simple. This indica-dominant hybrid makes growing cannabis as easy as possible. With an indoor height of 50–60cm, you can grow her just about anywhere, from a spare cupboard to a corner of your bedroom. Despite her compact size, she still manages to churn out up to 325g/m² when situated under a powerful light. If you’ve got a busy day ahead, her THC content of 12% offers slight elevation without compromising productivity. Enjoy flavours of citrus with every toke.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.