This highly productive and aromatic F1 hybrid cannabis cultivar derives from two inbred lines (IBLs). By crossing two genetically stable parents, breeders endowed this variety with hybrid vigour—a trait that ensures increased performance, resistance to disease, and greater cannabinoid concentrations. Overall, Epsilon F1 possesses a short and compact growing pattern and offers a rewarding yield. Expect scents of floral perfume and a physically relaxing high that will leave you blissed out and content.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.