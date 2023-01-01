Love the way CBD makes you feel? Need a sizeable stash as soon as possible? Then Fast Eddy Automatic CBD is a very suitable candidate. This speedy strain darts from seed to harvest in as little as 8 weeks. Plus, her stealthy size (60cm when trained) means you can grow her anywhere with minimal risk of discovery. These dense buds deliver a perfectly balanced quantity of THC and CBD. Expect a relaxing and clear high augmented by tastes of citrus and earthiness. Indoor specimens produce up to 450g/m², whereas outdoor plants churn out 80–130g/plant.

