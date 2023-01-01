Remember Banana OG? Well, Royal Queen Seeds' Fat Banana Automatic is a modern improvement on this old-school, tropical classic. It's a prime Kush strain with genetics from OG Kush and Banana, which combine to provide mouth-watering aromas, excellent potency, and superb grow traits. In 9–10 weeks, Fat Banana Automatic produces up to 400g/m² of dense indica flowers with bold tropical banana aromas, 22% THC, and a mild initial euphoria that's quickly followed by a strong physical stone.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.